Sony on Friday’s wee hour revealed the latest gameplay of PlayStation 5 lineup of upcoming games alongside, it also unveiled next-generation console in all its glory.

The Japanese tech giant showed two models of the frosty white PlayStation 5. This time around a model with regular 4K Blu-Ray drive, and a special Digital Edition, as the name suggests it does not include the disk drive.

The PlayStation 5 can be placed horizontally or vertically, unlike the Nintendo Switch which is a hybrid console. The PS5 will come with the next-generation, DualSense controller.

Talking about the design of PS5, the design looks futuristic, sleek and all-white a striking difference with its rival Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X. PS5 will have a number of accessories, including a camera, headphones, and remote control. Sony has not yet announced the price or release date of the PS5. As per speculation the base model to cost $500, while the top-end version could go up to $700 price point.

PS5 will launch during Holiday 2020 should be available before Christmas 2020.

In March, PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny confirmed that the new console would have an eight-core CPU based on AMD’s 7nm process and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. In terms of RAM, the PS5 will sport 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. Unlike the PS4 which had the traditional hard drive, the PS5 comes with a solid-state drive (SSD).

The PS5 will also support 8K graphics, 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3D audio. And yes, the PS5 will be backwards compatible with PS4 games.

During an hour-long live stream, Sony also introduced a ton of games for the PlayStation 5, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Gran Turismo 7.

During an hour-long live stream, Sony showed us 24 games and more than half of them are exclusive to PS5. Some games announced during the event will launch alongside the console.

Some of the most anticipated games coming to the PS5 include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Godfall, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 8: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West etc.