Sony India unveils shotgun microphone for vloggers

Sony India on Wednesday introduced a new shotgun microphone, the ECM-G1, that is said to be highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high-quality audio. It will cost users Rs. 10,290.

SNS | New Delhi | August 24, 2022 4:44 pm

Sony India on Wednesday introduced a new shotgun microphone, the ECM-G1, that is said to be highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high-quality audio.

It will cost you Rs 10,290 and has a large-diameter microphone capsule that collects clear sound while suppressing noise.

Key Features of the Microphone:

  • ECM-G1 has a 14.6 mm large-diameter microphone and super-cardioid capsule for clear voice capture, perfect for vlogging and interviews.

  • Contains a windscreen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors.

  • It has an optimized frame with anti-vibration dampers to suppress vibration noise.

  • Connects to, and is directly powered from, Sony’s compatible cameras via MI (Multi Interface) Shoe, making it cable and battery free operation.

  • This microphone is just 20 mm of length and weight respectively, which makes it highly portable.

Even when shooting indoors, the ECM-G1, which is available across online and offline stores, reduces echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation, resulting in clear conversation sound capture, it said.

Sony mentioned that a recording cable is included, and the microphone jack is compatible with a wide range of devices, such as cameras and smartphones, giving users the ultimate flexibility for various shooting requirements.

(inputs from IANS)
