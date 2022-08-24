Sony India unveils shotgun microphone for vloggers

Sony India on Wednesday introduced a new shotgun microphone, the ECM-G1, that is said to be highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high-quality audio.
It will cost you Rs 10,290 and has a large-diameter microphone capsule that collects clear sound while suppressing noise.
Key Features of the Microphone:
-
ECM-G1 has a 14.6 mm large-diameter microphone and super-cardioid capsule for clear voice capture, perfect for vlogging and interviews.
-
Contains a windscreen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors.
-
It has an optimized frame with anti-vibration dampers to suppress vibration noise.
-
Connects to, and is directly powered from, Sony’s compatible cameras via MI (Multi Interface) Shoe, making it cable and battery free operation.
-
This microphone is just 20 mm of length and weight respectively, which makes it highly portable.
Even when shooting indoors, the ECM-G1, which is available across online and offline stores, reduces echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation, resulting in clear conversation sound capture, it said.
Sony mentioned that a recording cable is included, and the microphone jack is compatible with a wide range of devices, such as cameras and smartphones, giving users the ultimate flexibility for various shooting requirements.