Sony India unveils shotgun microphone for vloggers

Sony India on Wednesday introduced a new shotgun microphone, the ECM-G1, that is said to be highly portable and perfect for content creators to capture high-quality audio.

It will cost you Rs 10,290 and has a large-diameter microphone capsule that collects clear sound while suppressing noise.

Key Features of the Microphone:

ECM-G1 has a 14.6 mm large-diameter microphone and super-cardioid capsule for clear voice capture, perfect for vlogging and interviews.

Contains a windscreen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors.

It has an optimized frame with anti-vibration dampers to suppress vibration noise.

Connects to, and is directly powered from, Sony’s compatible cameras via MI (Multi Interface) Shoe, making it cable and battery free operation.

This microphone is just 20 mm of length and weight respectively, which makes it highly portable.

Even when shooting indoors, the ECM-G1, which is available across online and offline stores, reduces echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation, resulting in clear conversation sound capture, it said.

Sony mentioned that a recording cable is included, and the microphone jack is compatible with a wide range of devices, such as cameras and smartphones, giving users the ultimate flexibility for various shooting requirements.

(inputs from IANS)