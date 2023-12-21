Social media platform ‘X’ down globally, users unable to post

Elon Musk-own social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, is facing a global outage since around 11 am today, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Several users reported they were being directed to their timeline instead of the normal tweets on the feed.

According to Downdetector data, some 70,000 users across the world reported they were not being able to post on ‘X’.

Besides, users also faced loading issues on X Pro, formerly known as TweetDeck. A message that said “Waiting for posts” displayed while trying to access X Pro.

However, when The Statesman tried to check the outage, we were able to post, which means the outage is limited to some parts or regions.

So far, there has not been any official statement from the Elon Musk-owned social media giant giving details on what caused the outage.