SISL Infotech, PWD implement live streaming project for Delhi High Court bench

SISL Infotech has successfully implemented the live streaming project for the Delhi High Court bench in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD).

Notably, this was the maiden hybrid case hearing that was successfully live streamed on the official website of the Delhi High Court.

This distinguished initiative demonstrated the dedication of SISL Infotech and PWD to adopting technological advancements for the benefit of both the judicial system and the public, SISL Infotech said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Akash Nangia, Co-Founder of SISL Infotech stated, “Our commitment to advancing accessibility in the legal system is reflected in this initiative. Live streaming court proceedings represents a crucial stride in rendering justice more visible and comprehensible to the general public.”

SISL Infotech has added another feather to its cap and remains at the forefront of championing initiatives that harness technology for the greater good. The live streaming of the Delhi High Court bench is a testament to the organization’s dedication to contributing positively to the legal landscape, the company said.

SISL Infotech was founded by Akash Nangia and Arjun Mittal. The company is a leading system integrator in India, helping customers bring automation to their business functions with IT software and services.

Through a vast network of technology partners and strong presence in 18 global geographies with 4300+ team members working towards a common goal, SISL Infotech has achieved great success by executing 4500+ projects with excellent customer service.

The company offers industry-leading IT solutions and cost-effective services for the setting up of virtual workspaces, public and private cloud, database management, web application development and data analytics.