A partial solar eclipse will be visible in India along with a few other countries of Asia, Africa, and Australia on December 26, 2019. It will be an annular solar eclipse that will appear as a “ring of fire” in the sky.

According to IST, it will begin at around 8 am.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight.

The December 26 “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, Sumatra, Borneo, Guam, the Philippines and a few other countries.

During this eclipse, the moon will cross directly in front of the sun along the centerline of its path. The eclipse occurs just a few days after the moon reaches its farthest distance from Earth, hence its apparent size in the sky will be smaller than the sun and it won’t block the sun entirely, but it will instead turn the sun into a blazing “ring of fire” as seen from Earth.

For the Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, the schedule of the eclipse is as follows:

In Delhi, the eclipse will begin at 8:17 am, maximum eclipse will be at 9:31 am, and will end at 10:57 am.

In Mumbai, the eclipse will begin at 8:04 am, maximum eclipse will be at 9:22 am, and will end at 10:55 am.

In Kolkata, the eclipse will begin at 8:27 am, maximum eclipse will be at 09:53, and end at 11:33 am.

In Hyderabad, the eclipse will begin at 8:08 am, maximum eclipse will be at 9:31 am, and end at 11:11 am