June 2023 full moon: Why is it called a Strawberry Moon?

The first full moon of June 2023 is set to occur on Saturday, June 3. To witness the moon at its fullest and brightest, enthusiasts will need to stay awake until around 11:42 p.m. EST when it reaches its peak illumination.

According to astrology app Astro Gold, the full moon will be positioned at 13° and 18 seconds of Sagittarius. This astrological positioning carries certain implications, and for a comprehensive understanding of what to expect from the June 2023 full moon, it’s best to consult an astrologer or refer to astrology resources. They can provide insights into the significance and potential influences of the moon’s position in Sagittarius during this time.

The alignment of the full Moon with specific months in various traditional calendars demonstrates the cultural significance and customs associated with lunar phases. Each calendar system has its own way of organizing time and marking important events, and the lunar cycle often plays a crucial role in determining the months or the timing of certain observances. These connections illustrate the rich diversity of cultural traditions and the ways in which lunar cycles are incorporated into various religious, social, and agricultural practices. It’s fascinating to see how different cultures have developed their own unique systems for recognizing and celebrating the lunar phases.

Why is it called a Strawberry Moon?

The name “Strawberry Moon” for the June full moon has its roots in Native American traditions. Various tribes, including the Algonquin, Lakota, and Ojibwe, among others, used this name to mark the full moon occurring in June. It is believed that the name originated from the fact that June was the time when strawberry plants typically bloomed and produced fruit. The name “Strawberry Moon” reflects the connection between the lunar cycles and the natural world, and it carries a simple and sweet connotation. It’s quite a departure from the more dramatic names given to previous full moons, such as the “Blood Wolf Super Moon.”