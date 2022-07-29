Follow Us:
India
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Law
Lifestyle
Dainik Statesman
More
Technology
Exclusive Interviews
Features
Photo
Videos
Cities
Travel
Education
Law
epaper
x
epaper
India
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
opinion
Law
Lifestyle
Exclusive Interviews
Features
Photo
Videos
Cities
Travel
Education
Law
Dainik Statesman
More
Exclusive Interviews
Features
Photo
Videos
Cities
Travel
Education
Law
epaper
Science News
Parents heavily reliant on phones when tending to kids at home
PGI Chandigarh performs first robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation
Low levels of stress hormone may predict long Covid: Study
Earth completes rotation in less than 24 hours; sets record for shortest day
NASA’s LRO finds lunar pits with temperatures suitable for humans
July 29, 2022 9:35 pm
Monkeypox strain in India different from Europe: ICMR-NIV study
July 25, 2022 7:12 pm
Breakthrough research may help detect COVID-19 early
July 25, 2022 5:09 pm
Drone covers 20 kms in 30 minutes to deliver frozen food in Gurugram
July 24, 2022 9:05 pm
Study shows flies, cockroaches not likely to spread Covid
July 24, 2022 9:01 pm
New gene therapy may reduce bleeding risk for haemophilia patients
July 24, 2022 8:40 pm
Can silk replace microplastics?
July 17, 2022 9:06 pm
China to launch first solar probe in October
July 15, 2022 7:17 pm
Chinese astronauts to get ultra-thin nappy for spacewalks: Study
July 14, 2022 3:25 pm
Junaid Dhebar maintains balance in his professional and humanitarian ventures.
July 13, 2022 9:37 am
New co-dopants identified can enhance performance and are more stable
July 11, 2022 9:06 pm
How virus infection is linked with progress of brain cancer
July 6, 2022 7:42 pm
AstraZeneca Covid jab-based cancer vax produces shows promise
1
2
3
…
176
Next »
Video
Top Headlines
India ranks 46 in Global Innovation Index due to centre efforts: PM
Highlighting the Centre's science and technology-based development model, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 at present due to the central government's efforts.
“Jesus Christ is the real God, not like Shakti”, controversial Tamil pastor in meeting with Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi inaugurates Centre-State Science Conclave
Imran Khan believes fresh election only solution to end instability in Pakistan
Opinion
Top Picks
Amit Shah to hold Annual General Meeting of major Gujarat cooperative institutions tomorrow
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah are slated to participate in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of major cooperative institutions of Gujarat on Sunday.
Indian-origin researcher develops single-dose intranasal therapy that block Covid transmission
Elon Musk sends another notice to scrap Twitter $44 bn deal, Here’s new reason?