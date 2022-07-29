Follow Us:

Parents heavily reliant on phones when tending to kids at home
PGI Chandigarh performs first robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation
Low levels of stress hormone may predict long Covid: Study
Earth completes rotation in less than 24 hours; sets record for shortest day
NASA’s LRO finds lunar pits with temperatures suitable for humans
July 29, 2022 9:35 pm
Monkeypox strain in India different from Europe: ICMR-NIV study
July 25, 2022 7:12 pm
Breakthrough research may help detect COVID-19 early
July 25, 2022 5:09 pm
Drone covers 20 kms in 30 minutes to deliver frozen food in Gurugram
July 24, 2022 9:05 pm
Study shows flies, cockroaches not likely to spread Covid
July 24, 2022 9:01 pm
New gene therapy may reduce bleeding risk for haemophilia patients
July 24, 2022 8:40 pm
Can silk replace microplastics?
July 17, 2022 9:06 pm
China to launch first solar probe in October
July 15, 2022 7:17 pm
Chinese astronauts to get ultra-thin nappy for spacewalks: Study
July 14, 2022 3:25 pm
July 13, 2022 9:37 am
New co-dopants identified can enhance performance and are more stable
July 11, 2022 9:06 pm
How virus infection is linked with progress of brain cancer
July 6, 2022 7:42 pm
AstraZeneca Covid jab-based cancer vax produces shows promise
