After numerous rumours and speculations, Samsung finally revealed its plans to launch Galaxy S21 smartphones in the Indian market.

The new lineup of flagship Galaxy S21 smartphones, which includes Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21, will be launched by the end of the month.

Pre-booking of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones, which will begin from today onwards (January 15).

Reports suggest that the Galaxy S21 will be priced between Rs 69,999-73,999, Galaxy S21+ for Rs 81,999-85,999 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will retail for Rs 1,05,999-1,16,999.

The new smartphones were unveiled on Thursday at a global virtual event ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2021’.

In a statement, the South Korean mobile maker said, “all the three devices are hyper-fast 5G ready and are powered with Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset. Consumers can pre-book Galaxy S21 Series starting January 15 across Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading online portals.”

The company claimed pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25, while Galaxy S21 series goes on sale in India on January 29.

“We are living in a mobile-first world, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we wanted to deliver a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our continuously changing routines,” said T M Roh, president and head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

Specifications:

The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display, 10MP front and triple rear camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal memory and 4000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21+ features a larger 6.7-inch display and 4800 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch display and 5,000 mAh battery.

People buying the Galaxy S21 Ultra will get Samsung’s newly introduced S Pen support. The S Pen allows users to draw, take notes, edit photos and sign documents on the screen itself. Users will be able to use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note/Tab or purchase a new one.

With this latest launch, Samsung is eyeing to compete in the premium segment in Indian market, which includes Apple’s iPhone 12 series and smartphones launched OnePlus’ 8 series.