An alleged video of Samsung’s forthcoming foldable clamshell device has blown up social media. The device is reportedly called as ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ and if the contents of video are real then this smartphone could take the folding phones to a whole new level.

Picked by the famous leakster Ben Geskin, we see a short clip purportedly showing the phone said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip for the first time showing off its clamshell design , in action on Twitter.

As per the reports, the South Korean giant is likely to announce the launch of the device later this month.

However, the origin of the video was not clear at the time this report is filed.

The footage doesn’t show a great deal more than what we’ve already seen in leaked photos and renders, we still can’t tell whether the phone is using a new form of “ultra-thin glass” from Samsung.

But if you’ve been wondering how the Z Flip might work out in practice, it may well be of interest. The phone does look like it might be quite a bit easier to slip into a pocket or handbag than pretty much anything else out there except maybe Motorola’s similar upcoming Razr, the report stated.

