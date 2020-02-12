Tech giant Samsung on Wednesday launched its second foldable smartphone ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ at the company’s Unpacked 2020 event held in San Francisco, California. The clamshell design phone has been priced at $1,380 (roughly Rs 98,400).

“At Samsung, we were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in mirror purple and mirror black, starting in select markets including the US and Korea on February 14, 2020, followed by mirror gold in select countries.

The smartphone comes with two displays the 6.7-inch full-HD (1080×2636 pixels, 21.9:9, 425ppi) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display is the main display, and the 1.1-inch Super AMOLED outside display has 112×300 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 303ppi.

Other than that, Galaxy Z Flip is powered by 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on 3300mAh battery with fast charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare and runs Android 10.

Speaking of camera, it sports a 12MP ultra-wide with f/2.2, 1.12um pixel size and 123-degree, 12MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. At the front, there is a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture with 1.22um pixel size and 80-degree field of view.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung also released Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earphones, and the much-awaited Galaxy S20 series phones at the event.

(With input from agencies)