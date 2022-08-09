Samsung to launch two new flagship foladables tomorrow

South Korean Tech Giant Samsung is unveiling its much-awaited foldable-flagship smartphones and other premium devices at Galaxy Unpacked event Wednesday.

The unpacked event will be streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel at 6.30 pm.

On July 20, the global smartphone leader Samsung made the unpacked event invitation available for all with an official teaser video on Twitter.

Aug 10.2022 > Today

Watch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/xopUxDhpRZ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 19, 2022

Samsung will unveil a variety of Galaxy devices like TWS earbuds, smartwatches series 5, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy Flip phones.

It is speculated that next-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 (the 4th Generation) will come with the latest specifications, including a change in design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space.

This time, Samsung is likely drop the price for these two new foldable devices in comparison to last year’s foldable lineup.

The last year’s launched Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3 are selling at Rs 84, 999 and RS 1, 39, 999 respectively in the Indian market

According to the GSM-Arena web portal, Z Flip 4 will have a 2.1-inch display at the rear, and both phones will be powered by an 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Z fold 4 will come with a tri-camera setup on the rear, a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10x3MP telephoto camera.Other than this, a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP front-screen camera will make the selfies richer. The Z flip 4 will house a 3,900 mAH battery.

In 2021, Samsung launched Third-Gen of foldables with improved foldable display and strong hinges and it is expected that this year’s successor of Samsung’s Third-Gen foldable devices will come with thinner but more durable hinges and with more durable foldable dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display panels.

Apart from a couple of new foldable devices, Samsung will also introduce the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS and Galaxy Watch 5 Series. Samsung has not made any official confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 5 series with official teaser.

However, multiple renders of Galaxy Buds in different colour ( zenith grey, zenith white, and bora purple) is surfacing everywhere, the Buds will likely go on sale globally just after the unpacked event tomorrow.