Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the first foldable smartphone with a glass screen, seems to be a hit among smartphone lovers. The Rs. 1.10 lakh Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ran ‘out of stock,’ minutes after the device was made available for the customers on Friday.

Samsung India’s online store put up a ‘sold out’ message for Galaxy Z Flip, less than an hour after the smartphone went on sale online at 11 a.m.

Samsung’s online store and leading retail outlets are accepting pre-bookings against full payment for Galaxy Z Flip, which is priced at Rs. 1,09,999.

People who have already pre-booked the device in India will start getting deliveries on February 26, Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung’s online store buyers will be offered premium “white glove” delivery, the company said.

As per the reports, the phone will be up for pre-bookings again from February 28 and subsequent deliveries will begin in March.

The Galaxy Z Flip, which is available in two colours — Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor.

It’s a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks. In India, the device comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8/256 GB memory combination.

The company is selling the device with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

