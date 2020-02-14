Samsung’s most awaited release ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ made to the market on Friday as the company aims to popularise the foldable form factor in the market.

Keeping the view in mind, the world’s biggest smartphone maker held an exclusive sale in its Digital Plaza stores in Seoul on Thursday. Total 900 Galaxy Z Flip was put up for sale and within first few hours, all the Purple devices were sold out. The black model of the device lasted till 1800 hours, reported GSM Arena.

As per the company, official sale of Galaxy Z Flip began 0900 hours at local online and offline stores.

Industry insiders expect 20,000 Galaxy Z Flip smartphones to be distributed to local vendors in the first week – a nearly 10-fold increase from the initial volume of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, launched last year.

Due to limited volume, they predicted that not all retailers in South Korea will have the Galaxy Z Flip in stock, but customers reports suggest that customer will not have to wait as they did for the Galaxy Fold.

Experts have precited that the company may set a record of selling 3 million units of the smartphone globally this year.

Galaxy Z Flip, which bends in half vertically, is priced at 1.65 million won ($1,395) in South Korea, roughly 700,000 won cheaper than the Galaxy Fold’s launch price.

In the coming week, a limited edition of the Galaxy Z Flip, in collaboration with U.S. fashion brand Thom Browne, comes with a price tag of 2.97 million won.

The Galaxy Z Flip uses the industry’s first ultrathin glass cover on top of the OLED screen, making it more durable and scratch-resistant compared with plastic displays.

It comes with a 6.7-inch foldable main display and a 1.1-inch cover display on the front of the handset that allows users to check the time and notifications.

