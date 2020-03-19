Samsung on Thursday introduced the mirror gold colour option for Galaxy Z Flip, which is the second foldable smartphone from the company, is currently available in India in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple only.

The new colour option will be available for purchase from March 20 from both offline and online stores at a price tag of Rs 1,09,999.

With the introduction of the mirror gold colour, the Z Flip will now be available in three stylish colours in India, including mirror purple and mirror Black.

The phone comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a 4-month YouTube premium subscription and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.7-inch full-HD (1080×2636 pixels, 21.9:9, 425ppi) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display as the main display. On the outside, it has a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 112×300 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 303ppi.

It is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 12MP ultra-wide with f/2.2, 1.12um pixel size and 123-degree, 12MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. At the front, there is a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture with 1.22um pixel size and 80-degree field of view.

Additionally, the device is backed by a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare and runs Android 10.

