Samsung attain 1.75Gbps download speed at 10km distance on 5G networks

South Korean tech giant, Samsung Electronics has conducted a successful trial of high speed 5G data transfer. On Monday, Samsung achieved 1.75 Gbps at a distance of 10 km, the trial was conducted in Australia.

The trial was run by NBN Co Limited, an Australian government-owned organisation entrusted with designing, constructing, and managing Australia’s National Broadband Network as the country’s wholesale broadband provider.

“The results of these trials with Samsung are a significant milestone and demonstrate how we are pushing the boundaries of innovation in support of the digital capabilities in Australia,” Ray Owen, Chief Technology Officer at NBN Co, said in a statement.

According to the company, the trial’s average upload speed was 61.5 Mbps.

During the tests, the company showed that the 5G mmWave spectrum (extremely high-frequency radio waves used for 5G wireless communications) can be utilised to expand Fixed Wireless Access coverage in addition to being used to establish high-capacity 5G networks in crowded urban locations (FWA).

In the trial, Samsung used its 28GHz Compact Macro and external 5G mmWave customer premises equipment. The Compact Macro from Samsung combines a baseband, a radio, and an antenna into a single form factor, making it the first integrated radio for the mmWave spectrum in the industry.

“This new 5G record proves the massive potential of mmWave technology, and its ability to deliver enhanced connectivity and capacity for addressing the last mile challenges in rural areas,” said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice-President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

It was 2018, when Samsung launched the world’s first 5G mmWave FWA services in the US, advancing global 5G mmWave momentum by offering an end-to-end portfolio of 5G mmWave solutions, including its own chipsets and radios, the company added.

