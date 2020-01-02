Samsung’s Galaxy S11 has been leaked several times in 2019. But as the new decade begins, it seems like the company might switch up their naming scheme to mark yet another successful period. But it is not sure about which model the company will bring out the change.

Serial tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

As per the rumours Samsung is planning to launch its next-gen Galaxy smartphone on February 11 in San Francisco and the South Korean tech giant has chosen the S20 as the name of its next Galaxy S flagship, instead of the S11.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming devices will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets. The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen and the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

In the fields of camera, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are expected to have a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP main sensor that delivers 12MP photos from a 9-in-1 binning method.

(With input from agencies)