Sam Altman-OpenAI Saga: A timeline of events that shook up the big tech AI battle

In a surprising twist in the OpenAI saga, the company on Wednesday announced return of Sam Altman as it’s CEO less than a week after he was sacked by the board. The development comes after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that he is taking in Altman to lead a new AI research initiative and OpenAI appointed former Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear as it’s new CEO.

However, the twist in the OpenAI saga came today when it said that Altman will rejoin the Microsoft-backed tech startup as it’s boss.

From Altman’s sacking by OpenAI board to his return as CEO, here is the timeline of key events that have unfolded in the last five days:

Advertisement

Friday, November 17, 2023: OpenAI’s board of members inform Altman that they have decided to sack him. This happened on a Google Meet call between Altman and the board members.

Saturday, November 18, 2023: In a blog post, the company made the new of Altman’s sacking public. In the post, it was said that the board has lost confidence in his abilities to lead the company. It also accused Altman of not being candid in his conversations with the board.

Saturday, November 18, 2023: In a joint statement shared by Greg Brockman, the co-founder of the tech firm who also stepped down in protest, said that Altman was fired over a Google Meet call without any prior info. He said that they are trying to find out what actually happened. The statement was reposted by Altman.

Brockman also claimed that the board told him that he will keep his place but Altman have to go.

Saturday, November 18, 2023: Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer in OpenAI was appointed as an Interim CEO.

Sunday, November 19, 2023: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offers full support to Altman. He announced that Altman and Brockman will join Microsoft to lead the new AI research initiative.

Amid reports of investors pushing the board to reinstate Altman, OpenAI announced former Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear as it’s new CEO.

Monday, November 20, 2023: OpenAI employees wrote an open letter, threatening to quite if Altman is not reinstated. They also demanded the board members who sacked him to step down.

November 22, 2023: Open AI announced that Altman will return as CEO and new board members will be appointed.

Altman also confirmed the new and said that he is looking forward to returning to OpenAI.