Apple to make 5G services accessible in India by December

Apple announced on Wednesday that 5G on its iPhones in the nation will be made accessible in December as India rolls out 5G in a phased way beginning with major metro cities.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” the company told IANS.

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” Apple added.

Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G.

Apple does extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users.

iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy content.

With enhanced support for standalone networks, 5G on the iPhone is now available to more than 250 carrier partners in more than 70 regions worldwide.

The government has called a conference of handset makers and telecom service providers to facilitate a smooth transition to the new technology in light of the country’s recent introduction of 5G services.

Prioritising software upgrades would allow India to adopt 5G early. Airtel and Jio have gradually introduced their 5G services in important metro areas.