Chinese brand Realme on Monday announced that Realme TV will be available for the first time on sale June 2.

Realme Smart TV will be available in two sizes -the 32-inch is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch TV is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be available on Flipkart and realme.com from 12 noon, the company said in a statement.

Flipkart customers can avail six-month free trial of Youtube Premium and standard EMI option while buying on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Smart TV comes with one-year warranty, along with an additional one-year warranty on its panel. The company said it aims to provide fast door-step installation service within 48 hours of over 85 per cent purchases with over 780-plus service centers.

Both the TVs run on Google Android TV (Android 9.0) platform and offer 400 nits of peak brightness and come with Google Assistant to control the TV with one’s voice to customize the experience.

The pre-installed apps are Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. It is the first TV in its price segment to be powered by a high-performance MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor.

The RAM of the Realme Smart TV is clocked at 2133MHz, which is faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs.

The TV also comes with Dolby Audio certificated 24W Quad Stereo speakers, comprising two sets of speakers that are located at the bottom.