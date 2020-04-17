Realme’s Narzo series launch which has been previously deferred due to the extensive lockdown has now announced on Friday it will launch the Narzo 10 smartphone on April 21.

The company will host an online event which will be streamed via Realme’s YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms.

“Guys, here comes the news that you all have been waiting for! #realmeNarzo is back, so get ready to #FeelThePower! Watch the online video streaming live on 21st April at 12:30 PM,” tweeted Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

It is largely expected to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar recently.

The new series will have two smartphones – the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A and they are speculated to be positioned in the mid-range and budget price segments, respectively.

The price of the Realme Narzo 10 is tipped to be under Rs. 15,000.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back while the Narzo 10a will feature a triple-camera module.

Previous leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 10 may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display, and be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel shooter in the front.

The smartphones will feature a 6.5-inch display and will be backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery.