PUBG Mobile may soon get an updated new map and that will not be Erangel 2.0- it was teased by PUBG Mobile on Twitter as well with some postcards showing four different areas of the map.

Footage from a recently released beta of the game shows a new classic map, which was called “Secret Map” in the beta. YouTubers have suggested that the new map could be called “Fourex.”

Where could these mysterious postcards have come from?! 🗺️ Those stamps look pretty interesting! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rvhv818Own — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 19, 2020

Fourex, when it eventually releases, will become the smallest map in the game. According to PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Powerbang Gaming, the size of the map will be 2×2 kilometers. For comparison, the size of Sanhok is 4×4 kilometers. Footage from the beta reveals that it will have several new structures and buildings.

There are some gameplay changes as well like enemies being automatically marked when you shoot at them. Interestingly, there are some areas with treasure chests but they do not open as of now. Additionally, the new secret map is the first map that has come to the mobile version of the game first.

The new map may not be available on June 1 with the update but will get ‘mysterious jungle’ mode