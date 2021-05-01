PUBG Mobile India launch was briefly teased on YouTube, amid rumours around PUBG Mobile’s comeback in India.

A six-second video teaser was posted on YouTube but it was shortly taken down. The wait has actually been quite long with the mobile game announced to launch back in November last year.

This teaser did not reveal any release date or an approximate time frame, GSMArena reported on Friday.

PUBG Mobile India recently received the go-ahead from the Indian government hinting at the game’s imminent launch. PUBG Corporation and Krafton announced it will launch PUBG Mobile India which’s tailor-made for the Indian market.

PUBG’s developer, recently, announced the pre-registration for a new battle royale game, called New State, on the Google Play store. However, it excluded India as the company is working on re-launching PUBG Mobile in the country.

Recently, the company had also posted few job listings for the India subsidiary, including an Investment and Strategy Analyst.

However, there is no official statement from the company about its relaunching plans in the country.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.