Google is known for offering special coupons for PUBG Mobile players that can be used in the game to earn extra points. This offer is usually available in the Google Play Store menu or in the game’s reward section. This time, the same can be purchased for Rs 200 and can be used in the Royale Pass Season 12.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass became available on March 9 starting 7:30 AM. It can be used to earn rewards throughout the game. It is a type of progression system that allows the users to earn cosmetic items during the game.

There is another elite version of the pass- the Elite pass that unlocks further rewards.

Tencent, speaking about the PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards, said that the players will get to celebrate PUBG MOBILE’s 2nd anniversary with the reward pass as they will get to choose one ultimate set of two. The company further added that the anniversary theme items will also return to the shop.

Additionally, first time Royal Pass buyers will get bonus benefits when they make a purchase this time.

