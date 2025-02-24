India’s first AI-ready edge data centre will soon begin operations in Lucknow

Lucknow is set to welcome India’s first AI-ready edge data centre. Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a leading data centre provider in the country, has announced that its cutting-edge facility in Lucknow is now ready for operations.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on February 23, was presided over by state Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. The state-of-the-art data centre will be developed in four phases, with the first phase expected to become operational by June 2025.

The data centre, in the vicinity of the major MNCs operating out of the NCR and Lucknow belt will help reduce the latency time and will be a key operational asset for Enterprises. The facility is situated in the HCL IT city campus on Sultanpur Road, Lucknow, and uses edge caching—hardware and software-based components that store data to increase computing response time.

Chairman of Sify Technologies Limited, Raju Vegesna, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s vision is to see India emerge as an AI destination for the world. Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji, Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a mission of building an AI ecosystem by utilizing the talent hubs of IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow, IITBHU, and IIIT Allahabad. The Government is building an AI City in Lucknow, and the overall stable investment environment aligns perfectly with the vision of the Government in realizing Uttar Pradesh’s AI potential. Sify’s expansion into Lucknow through this AI hub Edge Data Centre is a key milestone in realizing this vision.”

Reflecting on the occasion, Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, remarked, “We are pleased to enable Lucknow to join the list of AI-ready cities. This facility supports our investment goals and demonstrates the State government’s ambition of making Uttar Pradesh the data center destination for North India. Sify is proud to help realize this ambition.”

Sify Technologies, a leading ICT solutions provider in India, offers comprehensive services with a focus on cloud-based solutions for the digital economy. Known for its robust infrastructure, including the largest MPLS network and top-tier data centers, Sify serves over 10,000 businesses across 1600+ Indian cities and has a global presence in North America, the UK, and Singapore.