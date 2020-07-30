Amazon India’s Prime Day’ this year will witness over 100 small and medium businesses and start-ups that will be launching more than 1000 new products across 17 categories on August 6 and 7.

Prime Day in India will start at midnight on August 6 and will run for 48 hours; thousands of local shops on Amazon sellers will be also making their Prime Day debut in India, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.

Start-ups and small businesses from Amazons Launchpad programme will be launching unique and differentiated products across categories like health & personal care, beauty & grooming, grocery and home products, it said.

Prime Day in India will also see artisans and women entrepreneurs from ‘Karigar’ and ‘Saheli’ offer deals on handmade products from Tribes India, Blue pottery by Aditya Blue Pottery and Jewelry from Giva, among others.

It provides an opportunity for the smallest of businesses to participate, rebound from recent challenges and grow their business,” Pranav Bhasin, Director Seller Experience, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“Sellers look forward to Prime Day to introduce new products each year, and we are seeing a 2x increase in the number of products being launched by SMBs and start-ups on this Prime Day,” Bhasin said.

Government emporiums, APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will be showcasing hand- woven apparels ranging from Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri & Chirala to Maheshwari & Chanderi, the statement added.

Sellers on the Karigar storefront will offer over 270- plus crafts sourced from artisans across the country.