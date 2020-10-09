In a unique move, Flipkart on Friday announced that potential consumers can get access to select products between October 11-October 14 and pre-book these products at a minimal price of Rs 1 before the Big Billion Days sale event that begins from October 16.

The e-commerce marketplace, tied neck-to-neck with Amazon ‘Great India Festival’ and Snapdeal’s ‘Kum Mein Dum’ sales, said that once the pre-booking is confirmed, consumers can come back to the platform during the first day of The ‘Big Billion Days’ to pay the balance amount, either online or via cash-on-delivery.

Consumers will get access to a million products across categories such as home, lifestyle, beauty, babycare and electronic accessories, among others, as part of the pre-book collection.

“Consumers will not just get a sneak peak into the ‘Big Billion Days’ offers but will also be able to plan their purchases in advance by paying just Re 1,” said Nandita Sinha, Vice President–Events, Engagement and Merchandising at Flipkart.

The Flipkart BBD sale starts from October 16 till October 21 and is going to bring lakhs of sellers, artisans, and brands to come together and provide a wide array of products to more than 250 million consumers.

According to industry reports, the festive season shopping is going to witness huge demand from consumers with over 45-50 million shoppers coming online.

“With the pre-book store, sellers, artisans and weavers will be able to anticipate and fulfill what India wants to shop during the sale-event and give their consumers festive joy within the Big Billion Days event,” said Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart.

The e-commerce platform has added over 3.4 million square feet space across its supply chain assets including fulfilment centres, mother hubs and delivery centres throughout the country in preparation of the upcoming festive season and the Big Billion Days sale event.

Flipkart earlier said it will unveil over 200 special edition products in partnership with more than 100 leading brands during its ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.

The ecommerce marketplace has also on-boarded over 50,000 kiranas to bring festive cheer to consumers across 850 cities.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will offer a 10 per cent instant discount for its debit and credit Card users during the six-day sale.

Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards.

Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI.