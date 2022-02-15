Pebble launches new affordable earpods with quad mics

Domestic accessories brand Pebble on Tuesday launched a new earpods, Buds Pro, that comes Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) with quad microphones.

Packed with ultralow latency gaming mode and smart auto-pause sensors, the new earbuds is available in pebblecart.com and other e-commerce portals. It comes in two colour variants at Rs 1,999.

“Cutting-edge dual audio drivers ensure crystal clear HD sound with deep bass while the ENC technology coupled with quad Mic gives a seamless distortion-free talking experience by alleviating the surrounding noise,” Komal Agarwal, co-founder Pebble, said in a statement.

“The earpods tick all the right boxes and are designed keeping in mind different use cases, for instance an ultra-low latency mode to give a lag-free experience to the gamers or an ergonomic design for comfort during extended calls,” Agarwal added.

Pebble Buds Pro has an in-built intelligent smart pause technology, which automatically senses ears, thereby pausing music when the earpods are taken out and resuming when put back.

Pebble Buds Pro comes with a massive battery that provides up to 20 hours of playtime post a single charge and a whopping 90 days of backup on standby.

The full touch control gives a user complete access without taking the phone out, for changing track or controlling volume is just a tap away, the company said.