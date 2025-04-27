Pearl Kapur unveils Xanfi at IIT Delhi: India’s first free multilingual Gen AI chatbot

Pearl Kapur, India’s youngest billionaire, has officially launched Xanfi — the country’s first homegrown, multilingual Gen AI chatbot — at IIT Delhi. At just 1.1 billion dollars in net worth by 2025, Kapur is reshaping the conversation around what India can build and lead on the global stage.

At a time when most Indian startups are busy perfecting food delivery and shopping apps, Pearl Kapur is steering the narrative towards intelligence, creativity, and accessibility. Xanfi isn’t just another chatbot; it’s an all-in-one conversational engine that understands, assists, and creates in real time — supporting over 100 languages, including all 22 official Indian languages.

“While the world is busy delivering groceries, we’re delivering intelligence,” Kapur said at the launch event, drawing loud applause from the crowd at IIT Delhi. “India is not just participating in the AI race anymore — we are ready to lead it.”

What is Xanfi?

At its core, Xanfi is a Gen AI-powered platform that offers real-time answers to a wide range of queries. Need help writing a blog post? Curious about financial market trends? Exploring astrology or understanding legal jargon? Looking for relationship advice or stunning AI-generated artwork in a dreamy Ghibli-style? Xanfi handles it all — instantly and seamlessly.

But what really sets Xanfi apart isn’t just what it can do — it’s how it does it. Powered by an India-specific training set, Xanfi understands local languages, cultural nuances, regional sentiments, and even complex Indian legal and astrological terms.

While international giants like ChatGPT operate on largely global datasets, Xanfi brings a rich, distinctly Indian layer of understanding to its conversations.

Breaking barriers

Perhaps the most powerful aspect of Xanfi is its accessibility. Unlike other AI platforms that lock premium features behind high paywalls — with services like ChatGPT Plus costing around ₹1650 per month — Xanfi is completely free.

It is available to everyone: students, entrepreneurs, creators, and curious minds alike.

By supporting more than 100 languages — including 80+ foreign languages and all major Indian languages — Xanfi is not just solving language barriers.

It’s opening up the world of artificial intelligence to communities that have traditionally been left behind by tech revolutions.

More than a chatbot

Xanfi is positioned not just as an answering machine, but as a true creative partner. Users can create original blogs, social media captions, in-depth market reports, legal summaries, and even whimsical AI art with just a few prompts.

Its real-time response system across multiple domains gives it a versatility unmatched by many of its global counterparts.

Some key features include:

– Real-Time Multidomain Responses: From content creation to legal advice to relationship counseling.

– 100+ Language Support: Including all 22 official Indian languages.

– Creative AI Art: Generate beautiful “Xanfi Ghibli”-style illustrations.

– Affordability: Entirely free to use.

Pearl Kapur’s vision with Xanfi is bold: to show that India can not only participate in the global AI wave but can help shape it. “The next unicorns from India won’t just be delivering food — they’ll be delivering the future,” Kapur said, highlighting her ambition to turn India into a hub for world-class AI innovation.