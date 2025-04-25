OpenAI rolls out ‘lightweight’ Deep Research tool for all ChatGPT users

OpenAI has launched a lightweight version of its Deep Research tool–and the best part? It’s now available to all ChatGPT users!

For those who missed it, the Deep Research tool has been around since February, but until now, access was limited to subscribers. With this new rollout, everyone can start using a simplified version of the tool.

According to OpenAI, the lighter version will deliver responses that are generally shorter but still packed with valuable insights. “Responses will typically be shorter while maintaining the depth and quality you’ve come to expect,” the company shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The lightweight version of deep research is powered by a version of OpenAI o4-mini and is nearly as intelligent as the deep research people already know and love, while being significantly cheaper to serve. Responses will typically be shorter while maintaining the depth and… pic.twitter.com/H2UD5GThVj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 24, 2025

How to use deep research tool?

Deep Research is designed for professionals who need in-depth, accurate, and reliable insights–ideal for fields like finance, science, policy, and engineering.

To use it in ChatGPT, simply select ‘Deep Research’ in the message composer and type your query.

Once your request is submitted, you will receive a notification when the research is complete. The final output is delivered as a detailed report within the chat, complete with embedded images, data visualizations, and other analytic elements to provide added clarity and context.

How does deep research work?

Deep Research was trained using end-to-end reinforcement learning on complex browsing and reasoning tasks across various domains. This training taught it how to plan and carry out multi-step research workflows–navigating sources, backtracking when needed, and adapting in real time to new information.

It is also equipped to work with user-uploaded files, generate and refine graphs using the Python tool, and embed both generated visuals and images from websites directly into its responses. Plus, it can cite specific sentences or passages from its sources for added transparency.

The lightweight version of deep research has started to rollout today to all Free users.