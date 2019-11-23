OnePlus has suffered a data breach: the company says an “unauthorized party” accessed some customers’ order information. In a statement, OnePlus says some customer names, contact numbers, emails, and shipping addresses “may have been exposed,” but also that “all payment information, passwords and accounts are safe.” It began notifying users about the breach on November 22.

However, the company did not say how many users were affected by the data breach. OnePlus says hackers gained access to past customer orders. The exposed information included details like customer names, contact numbers, emails, and shipping addresses, but not passwords or financial details.

“We want to update you that we have discovered that some of our users’ order information was accessed by an unauthorised party. We can confirm that all payment information, passwords and accounts are safe, but certain users’ names, contact numbers, email and shipping addresses may have been exposed,” Ziv C., Staff Member, Security Team, OnePlus, wrote in the company forum.

According to the smartphone player, the hacker’s entry point was a loophole on its website but did not provide any additional details. Users who were hit by the breach may receive spam and phishing emails as a result of this incident, OnePlus added.

“Before making this public, we informed our impacted users by email. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident,” added Ziv.

