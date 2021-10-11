Now start personal chat from Microsoft Teams on Windows 11

Microsoft on Monday announced that Windows 11 users can now start using Chat from Microsoft Teams on Windows. Chat from Microsoft Teams will be pinned to the Taskbar at Windows 11 startup.

According to the company, the new Teams experience on Windows 11 and Chat are “intended for personal Microsoft accounts and will be available only to individuals using such accounts”.

“There are two different apps of Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 – for personal and for work purposes. The Teams app labelled as work or school uses the icon with blue tile with a white letter ‘T’ inside,” informed Microsoft.

Microsoft Teams now has 250 million monthly active users and 80 million monthly active Phone users on the platform.

The company said that if you had Teams installed before upgrading your device to Windows 11, you can continue to use Teams for work or school as you had prior to the upgrade.

Earlier this year, Microsoft released new features designed for personal chats on Teams, including Together Mode, Polls, etc.

The company last week announced that Windows 11 is now available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11 worldwide.

Windows 11 is the first version of Windows designed for the hybrid work era.

Windows 11 comes with redesigns the Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also adds rounded corners for all programme windows and built-in Teams chat.