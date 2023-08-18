Now send your photos in HD quality on WhatsApp: Zuckerberg

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in HD quality.

To ensure sharing photos over WhatsApp remains fast and reliable, Standard Quality will continue to be the default option photos are sent in.

“Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade — now you can send in HD,” Zuckerberg posted.

If you receive a photo when you have low bandwidth connectivity, you can choose on a photo by photo basis whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD.

HD Photos is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, with HD Videos also coming soon, said the company.

“For special moments that you want friends and family to enjoy in every little detail, you now have the option to share photos in higher resolution, all while protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp added.

The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is also reportedly rolling out a new forwarding message feature for channels on Android and iOS.

The company posted a new message within the official channel, mentioning that users can now share channel messages with their friends and family, reports WABetaInfo.

Users can check whether the new feature is available to their account by tapping a message and selecting the ‘forward’ action.

Last month, the messaging platform rolled out channels to seven more countries — Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya and Peru.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to create and share AI stickers on Android beta.