Nokia President and CEO Rajeev Suri stepped from his position on Monday, paving the way for Pekka Lundmark to wear his shoes in the global role, the company announced on Monday.

Suri, who served for more than a decade at his current position said, “After 25 years at Nokia, I wanted to do something different.”

“Nokia will always be part of me, and I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over the years for helping make Nokia a better place and me a better leader,” he added.

Company’s board and Suri worked closely to develop internal candidates and identify external candidates.

Lundmark currently holds the position of president and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy company based in Espoo, Finland. He is expected to start in his new role at Nokia on September 1.

“With the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent behind us and the world of 5G in front of us, I am pleased that Pekka has agreed to join Nokia,” said Risto Siilasmaa, Nokia Board Chair.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Rajeev for his many contributions to Nokia, where he has served with both honor and distinction,” Siilasmaa added.

Suri is scheduled to leave his current position on August 31, 2020. However, he will continue to serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021.

“I look forward to working with him (Lundmark) on a smooth transition and wish him the best success in his new role,” said Suri.

(With input from agencies)