Noise launches new smartwatch with calling feature

Domestic electronics brand Noise on Thursday launched a new smartwatch with a calling feature — ColorFit Icon Buzz — that also comes with voice assistance features.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the smartwatch is available on online and offline platforms in four colours options — jet black, silver grey, olive gold and midnight gold.

“We are a customer-centric company and are focused on curating products basis the demands of Noisemakers. We are glad to launch ColorFit Icon Buzz with one of the most prominent features Bluetooth Calling,” Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise, said in a statement.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen and 240×280 pixels. It has nine sports modes for fitness enthusiasts.

The smartwatch has prominent features equipped with Noise Health Suite, including a blood oxygen monitor, 24*7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, calories burned, sleep monitor, activity history and step tracker.

The smartwatch is also equipped with smart features like call rejection, built-in games, caller name information, low battery reminder, remote music and camera control and smart DND, among other features.

ColorFit Icon Buzz is compatible with iPhone iOS 8.0 and Android version 4.4 and above.