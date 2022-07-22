No S22 FE this year, Samsung likely to increase S22 Ultra production

Global smartphone market leader Samsung has canceled the development of the Galaxy S22 FE. However, a report said Samsung has not discontinued the series.

Samsung FE series stands for ‘Fan Edition’ and comprises features of Samsung’s flagship ‘S’ series at a budget price.

The South Korean tech giant has dumped the idea of launching the much-awaited Galaxy S22 FE as the company wanted to increase production of the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead, its one of the most selling phone, The Android Authority reported.

Samsung launched its flagship S22 series in February, this year.

Chips meant for the Galaxy S22 FE were reallocated to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, a device that is considered the successor of Samsung’s iconic Note series. The report claims.

It is also worth noting that the original Galaxy S20 FE reportedly sold over 10 million units since its launch in 20220.

However, the same report has mentioned that Samsung is planning to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year, which will probably happen after the launch of the S22 series.

By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.

Yesterday, Samsung posted cryptic pictures with a date, on its official social networking handles, it has been confirmed that Samsung will do its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

“We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked,” said the company this week.