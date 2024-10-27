Nikon India unveils 1st experience centre for healthcare solutions

On October 24, Nikon India Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, took a significant step in the healthcare sector by inaugurating India’s first experience centre exclusively focused on its healthcare product range.

Located at the company’s headquarters in Gurgaon, this innovative centre aims to provide healthcare professionals and researchers with hands-on access to Nikon’s advanced optical and imaging technologies.

Nikon’s reputation in the healthcare market is built on its expertise in optics and precision imaging, positioning it as a key player in the Indian microscopy landscape.

With the establishment of this experience centre, Nikon India is setting ambitious goals for its healthcare division, targeting a remarkable 300% growth by the end of the current fiscal year. This growth ambition comes after the company initiated direct operations in India on April 1, 2022.

At the heart of the experience centre is Nikon’s state-of-the-art microscopy equipment, including its flagship product, the Confocal Microscope System AX R. This system is renowned for its impressive 25mm field of view, making it a preferred choice for researchers and healthcare professionals working in various disciplines, from clinical diagnostics to pathological studies.

Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the company’s commitment to its long-standing legacy of excellence in microscopy. He stated, “The launch of India’s first experience centre dedicated to healthcare technology reaffirms our commitment to supporting the scientific research and clinical communities with world-class solutions.”

The experience centre will serve as a vital resource for showcasing Nikon’s healthcare products and solutions, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with the latest in microscopy technology. By providing this interactive environment, Nikon India hopes to facilitate knowledge sharing and enhance the capabilities of healthcare professionals.