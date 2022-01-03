There will soon be a global launch of the OnePlus 9RT

There are finally signs that OnePlus’ 9RT smartphone will soon be available internationally. The device was launched in China back in October.

The company’s Indian subsidiary tweeted a morse code stating, “Get ready to decode greatness. Coming soon!”. Quick decryption revealed that the code simply said, “OnePlus 9RT”. OnePlus 9RT comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor and fancy cooling, reports GSM Arena. With an AMOLED display of 6.62” and HDR10+ support, sRGB and DCI-P3, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 600Hz touch sampling rate, it is one of the most powerful displays available.

There are three cameras on the back, including a 50 MP main shooter and a Sony IMX766 sensor behind. However, the second camera is a 16 MP wide-angle, and the third is a classic macro lens, meaning there is no portrait camera with optical zoom.

GSM Arena reports that, in Europe, the starting price for the OnePlus 9RT is likely to be EUR 549, while in India it is expected to sell for around INR 40,000-45,000.

(With inputs from ANI)