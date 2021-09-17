Vivo X70 series set to launch in India on Sep 30: Report

Smartphone brand Vivo is reportedly all set to launch its Vivo X70 series in India on September 30.

The X70 lineup consists of three smartphones — X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+.

But it appears that Vivo will skip the vanilla model this time in the country since the promo page only includes the images of the Pro and Pro+ variants, GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The company also confirmed that the Indian X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ will feature ZEISS T coating and Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera.

The Pro version is likely to come with the Dimensity 1200 SoC at the helm instead of the Exynos 1080 powering the Chinese X70 Pro, meaning the global X70 Pro won’t have the V1 chip onboard, the report said.

The X70 lineup is confirmed to arrive in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UAE, and a few other countries, but the launch date has not been revealed yet, as per the report.

Vivo X70 Pro has a 50MP main camera and identical 12MP ultrawide and 2x telephoto cameras. It gains a fourth camera with an 8MP sensor and periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

In China, the Vivo X70 Pro starts from 4,299 Chinese yuan. The Pro+ variant starts at 5,500 Chinese yuan.