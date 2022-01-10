Samsung launches Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India

Samsung today launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the successor to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The device’s price and availability date have also been announced.

The smartphone will be available tomorrow (January 11) starting at INR 49,999, according to GSM Arena. This newly-launched device, a tweaked version of the regular Galaxy S21, comes with a pro-grade camera, the latest Exynos chipset, and four colours to choose from.

Pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G:

Priced at Rs 49,999 is the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Rs 53,999 will be the price of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. You can purchase the phone on Amazon, Samsung’s official website, and select retail outlets.

A counter-cut design is featured on the phone, which comes in four colours – lavender, white, graphite, and olive.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G include:

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 SoC, and comes with Android 12-based One UI 4.

The Samsung S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen and a 32MP camera on the front. The rear of the device is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

In addition to stereo speakers, NFC, USB-C, and IP68 rating, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has stereo speakers. Battery capacity is 4,500 mAh, with wired and wireless charging options of 25W and 15W respectively. Wireless reverse charging is also supported.

To prevent overheating the device, one can set the charging speed through the settings. 5G and WIFI6 are also supported.

(With inputs from ANI)