Follow Us:
  1. Home / Technology / Mobiles / A new design is expected for the Apple iPhone SE in 2022

A new design is expected for the Apple iPhone SE in 2022

GSM Arena reports that the new iPhone SE will not feature any of those features. Nonetheless, 5G will be built into the iPhone SE 2022.

SNS | New Delhi | January 8, 2022 9:45 pm

Apple, iPhone, mobile

(Image Source: IANS)

There have been rumors that the next iPhone SE will have a more modern design. According to the latest rumor, however, the iPhone SE 2022 will follow the design of the iPhone SE 2020, which reused the iPhone 8 design from 2017.

With pretty much all phones, budget devices included, going for the all-screen look this year, that’s definitely going to look out of place. GSM Arena reports that the new iPhone SE will not feature any of those features. Nonetheless, 5G will be built into the iPhone SE 2022.

A slightly smaller iPhone SE is expected to arrive in 2024 with a design similar to the iPhone XR or iPhone 11. According to reports, it will have a Touch ID sensor embedded in the power button, not Face ID.

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Galaxy S22 Ultra to receive 45W charger from Samsung
Kashmiri apple growers seek ban on "illegal import" of Iranian apple
Launch of Vivo V23 phones in India