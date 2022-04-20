Apple iPhone 14 series tipped to get an upgraded front camera

Apple iPhone 14 series may come in only two sizes

The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) and about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13’s FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2). tweet from Kuo read. An increase in aperture means that iPhone 14 series smartphones will have better depth of field while using the portrait mode, it also means that more light will reach the sensor. The autofocus will help the user stay in focus during video calls.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some fresh important information about the upcoming Apple flagship according to Kuo the 22 iPhone 14 Pro model will likely to have 48 megapixels Wide Camera which would be a major improvement over the current 12 Mp camera it could also come with 8k video recording functionality.

Apple is also rumoured to ship non-Pro editions of the iPhone 14 using the current A15 processor rather than the next-generation A16 chipset, which will purportedly exclusively power the Pro models.