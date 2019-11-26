Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday flaunted the newly ‘assembled in India’ iPhone XR on his official twitter handle.

“As promised, delighted to receive an iPhone XR, which reads “Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in India”. I expect further expansion of manufacturing in India by #Apple, the minister tweeted.

As promised, delighted to receive an iPhone XR, which reads “Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in India”. I expect further expansion of manufacturing in India by #Apple. pic.twitter.com/02QE0f3wS8 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 25, 2019

India, being one of the largest consumer base for Apple is an important market in the long-run for the company CEO, Tim Cook. The company has also planned to open range of stores across the country.

However, it is not clear in which facility the iPhone XR is being assembled. As per IANS the phone is being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, while Reuters reports states that the iPhone XR is being assembled by Apple supplier Salcomp, at a plant near Chennai.

Other phones like, iPhone 7 and 6S are being assembled at supplier Wistron’s facility in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Prasad said Apple, which has started producing iPhones for domestic and export markets, would expand its operations in India by producing various iPhone models, including iPhone XR.

