As the coronavirus continues to rip through communities across the planet, Microsoft’s Bing team has launched a web portal for tracking COVID-19 infections worldwide.

The website, bing.com/covid, provides up-to-date infection statistics for each country. An interactive map allows site visitors to click on the country to see the specific number of cases and related articles from a variety of publishers.

Microsoft’s announcement about the website comes two days after the US president Donald Trump informed mediaperson that Google was working on COVID-19-related portal for US citizens.

In the US, authorities have confirmed 3,244 cases of novel coronavirus and at least 61 deaths.

Google’s website is being built by Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on healthcare services.

“More than 1,700 engineers are currently working on the site”, Trump said during a press briefing last week.

The tool will triage people who are concerned about their COVID-19 risk into testing sites based on guidance from public health officials and test availability.

Initially there was some confusion on Google’s coronavirus portal but the company later announced that it is “partnering with the US Government in developing a nationwide website that includes information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk, and testing information.”

The COVID-19 Tracker currently lists 168,835 as total confirmed cases globally, 84,558 active cases, 77,761 recovered cases and 6,516 deaths.

(With input from agencies)