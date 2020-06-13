Microsoft Teams is growing exponentially during this pandemic to help more people meet and collaborate online. Now the company has added two new feature in the free version of teams.

Microsoft Teams free version users can now schedule meetings. Previously, only ‘Meet Now’ option was available in the free version of Teams. New users signing up for Microsoft Teams will be able to enjoy this feature soon. Unlike Zoom, there is no time limit on Meetings in the free version of Teams.

Meeting organizer can either copy the meeting link for sending it directly to other participants or send an invite via Outlook or Google calendar. Microsoft is now rolling out this feature to current users.

“This much-requested capability is being rolled out to current users, while users who are just signing up now will be able to experience it soon. And right now, there is no time limit on meetings in the free version of Teams,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

Teams free users can also turn on live captions during their calls and meetings.

The free version of Teams also provides all types of organizations up to 5 lakh users with unlimited chat and search, audio and video calling, scheduled meetings, 10GB team file storage and 2GB personal file storage per person and unlimited app integration, informed Microsoft.

The company also announced the rollout of new custom background effects in Teams.

Now, Teams users can select a variety of background images like a Microsoft Solitaire background, customise it by uploading own images or choosing one of the collections of backgrounds now available online.