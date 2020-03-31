Microsoft 365 on Monday unveiled its new Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions which are designed to replace and enhance the existing Office 365 consumer plans.

The service was initially aimed at enterprise users and was available with a bunch of services including Office 365, is expanding further and reaching end consumers. But, starting April 21, Office 365 will become Microsoft 365. This means that the customers who previously used Office 365 will get an upgraded experience through the new offering that is touted to be the “subscription for your life” and will include not just Office apps but also OneDrive cloud storage and an all-new Outlook.

Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans will be available at the starting price of Rs 4,199 a year and Microsoft 365 Family for Rs 5,299 a year, the company said in a statement.

The new Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans will include access to Outlook and the Office desktop apps for Windows and macOS, 1 terabyte of OneDrive storage per person and 50 gigabytes of Outlook.com email storage, Skype call recording and 60 minutes of Skype landline and mobile phone calls.

In addition, Microsoft also introduced two new Microsoft 365 experiences that will be available for preview in the coming months. A new ‘Family Safety’ app is designed to keep families safe across the digital and physical worlds.

Microsoft is previewing new home features for Teams that are now part of Microsoft 365 subscriptions designed to let friends and family connect in a group chat or through video calls.

Microsoft is also adding a lot of Office-related features with transition to Microsoft 365. Users will soon be able to access the existing Editor feature of Word, which is more of an advanced proofing service than the regular grammar and spellcheck features.

PowerPoint is also getting some exclusive features for Microsoft 365 consumers. Microsoft also launched a presentation coach for PowerPoint. This AI-driven feature helps you avoid filler words and other presentation no-nos.

In partnership with Plaid, one can now link their bank accounts to Excel and import all of their expenses into your spreadsheets. This feature, dubbed “Money in Excel,” will launch in the US in the coming months.

Outlook is getting the ability to link your work and personal calendars on the web. Additionally, Microsoft 365 subscribers also get exclusive access to more than 200 new templates and thousands of images and videos from Getty Images.

Microsoft has also introduced a new Password Monitor feature for its Edge browser. The Password Monitor will let users know if any passwords have been compromised in database breaches so you can change them easily.