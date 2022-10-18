Massive disscount on pre-booking as Asus unveils much awaited Zenbook 17 Fold

With a suggested retail price (SRP) of Rs. 3,29,990, multinational tech company Asus has unveiled its much awaited Zenbook 17 fold laptop for this year in India.

Many tech-savvy people in the country have shown interest in this premium laptop since its August launch in many Western countries. That being the case, the company has also set a discounted price of Rs 2,84,290 for pre-bookers. It’s now up for pre-orders.

Zenbook 17 Fold has a 17.3-inches foldable OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB oF SSD.

It is packed in a glossy MgAl alloy body, rendering a glass-back glossy look. A leather kickstand is also attached to the laptop, and it is available only in Tech Black color.

In addition to being lightweight and thin (8.7mm/ 1.5kg) The laptop offers a dynamic 17.3 foldable OLED panel with an adaptive 60Hz Oof refresh rate. This immersive display can be folded down from the middle into compact form factor, which is 12.5 inches.

The display has a response time of 0.2 ms with peak brightness 500 nits. Zenbook 17 Fold also packs Dolby vision for a richer and more realistic viewing experience, 1.07billion colours validated by Pantone, a blue light filter, and an 87% of screen to bezel ratio.

This one of its kind foldable laptop is powered by Intel Core i7-1250U Processor 1.1 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 2P+8E cores) and Iris Xe Graphics, loaded with Windows 11pro.

In many aspects, it is a pretty decent processor for day two-day usage and it is more than enough for casual gaming and Adobe-type similar software usage.

WiFi 6E with dual band and Bluetooth 5 makes this laptop a great option for serious gamer’s who prefers cloud gaming with consoles.

It houses 75 WHrs battery with support of 65W ac fast charger. Battery duration varies depending on usage, but with average usage, the battery can last up to 10 hours.

The same goes for the BT keyboard, on ideal usage, it can last for 15 hours.

A power brick, USB type-C cable, Bluetooth soft key keyboard, and a leather folder case are also bundled in the box.

Quad speakers are tuned by Harmon/Kardon and give overall loud and clear output of music.

Along with it, 2x microphones are also there which works in dual noise cancellation when needed. The laptop comes with a 5MP front camera with IR support.

Zenbook 17 Fold offers ideal multi-tasking with many easy-to-use modes like a laptop, desktop, tab, readers, and extended.

Talking about the ports, it has 2x ‘thunderbolts 4’ ports, supports USB type-C Charging and one 3.5mm jack for headphones.

The Thunderbolt 4 enables rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays.

Zenbook 17 Fold will go on the floor on 10 November and will be available on Asus India’s official website and E-com/retail Stores.