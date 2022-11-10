ASUS launches much awaited foldable laptop ‘Zenbook 17 Fold’ in India

With a suggested of Rs. 3,29,990, multinational tech company Asus has today announced the launch of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop in India.

The Ultra-compact and light 12.5″ Foldable OLED laptop unfolds into a versatile 17.3 inches device ,while weighing only 1.5 kg (without a keyboard).

Zenbook 17 Fold offers 60Hz of refresh rate, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB oF SSD.

It is packed in a glossy MgAl alloy body, rendering a glass-back glossy look. A leather kickstand is also attached to the laptop, but only available only in Tech Black color.

In addition to being lightweight and thin (8.7mm/ 1.5kg) The laptop offers a dynamic 17.3 foldable OLED panel with an adaptive 60Hz of refresh rate. This immersive display can be folded down from the middle into a compact form factor, which is 12.5 inches. The proprietary hinge is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles.

The display has a response time of 0.2 ms with peak brightness 500 nits. Zenbook 17 Fold also packs Dolby vision for a richer and more realistic viewing experience, 1.07billion colours validated by Pantone, a blue light filter, and an 87% of screen to bezel ratio.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with an ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard which is just 5.5mm thin and weighs 300g, yet has an extremely comfortable typing experience, as it meets the ErgoSense standard: 19.05mm of key pitch, 1.4mm of key travel and 0.2mm of the key dish.

The keyboard, which is bundled, also comes with useful hotkeys such as screenshots, brightness, volume, and more.

There are also dedicated keys to enable quick swapping between connected Bluetooth devices. Up to two extra devices can be paired. It has a battery life of about 24 hours when continuously used or about a week of regular use. There’s also a low-energy function to save battery life when not being used. It charges via USB Type-C.

This one of its kind foldable laptop is powered by Intel Core i7-1250U Processor 1.1 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 2P+8E cores) and Iris Xe Graphics, loaded with Windows 11pro.

In many aspects, it is a pretty decent processor for day two-day usage and it is more than enough for casual gaming and Adobe-type similar software usage.

WiFi 6E with dual band and Bluetooth 5 makes this laptop a great option for serious gamer’s who prefer cloud gaming with consoles.

It houses 75 WHrs battery with support of 65W ac fast charger. Battery duration varies depending on usage, but with average usage, the battery can last up to 10 hours. The same goes for the BT keyboard, on ideal usage, it can last for 15 hours.

A power brick, USB type-C cable, and a leather folder case are also bundled in the box.

Quad speakers are tuned by Harmon/Kardon and give overall loud and clear output of music.

Along with it, 2x microphones are also there which works in dual noise cancellation when needed. The laptop comes with a 5MP front camera with IR support.combines a color sensor.

Zenbook 17 Fold offers ideal multi-tasking with many easy-to-use modes like a laptop, desktop, tab, readers, and extended.

Talking about the ports, it has 2x ‘thunderbolts 4’ ports, supports USB type-C Charging and one 3.5mm jack for headphones.

The Thunderbolt 4 enables rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays, that can each support 4K display output, 40 GB/s data transfer, and charging.

Commenting on the launch Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our stellar innovation Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the Indian market. It is the world’s first 17.3” foldable laptop that uses a proprietary foldable hinge design. Co-developed with Intel and BOE, it delivers a transformative experience that merges the productivity of a desktop with the portability of a laptop. This laptop eliminates the need to compromise when working in different environments — in the office, at home, while traveling or when relaxing — by stylishly incorporating two screen sizes and multiple usage modes into one highly portable device.”

Zenbook 17 Fold is available on Asus India’s official website and E-com/retail Stores.