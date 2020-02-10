Despite fears over the potential spread of the Coronavirus, organisers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 has confirmed that the event will go ahead as planned in the city of Barcelona. To make sure that the event goes smoothly as planned, event organiser GSMA has issued some stringent safeguards over growing concerns around the deadly virus.

Scheduled between February 24th-27th, Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the biggest annual tech-event.

The announcement comes after big brands like Amazon, Ericsson, Nvidia and LG pulled out from the MWC 2020 last week. Other key participants like Huawei and ZTE have confirmed that they will only send staff based outside of China to attend the event.

“I know that the Coronavirus has created disruption, in particular for exhibitors and attendees from around the world, including the 5-6,000 (5-6 per cent) who have historically attended from China. Our sympathy goes to all those affected,” said GSMA CEO, John Hoffman.

“We are grateful for the preventative measures our Chinese exhibitors have put in place, notably ZTE and Huawei. Today, the GSMA is moving ahead as planned and will host MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020. While the GSMA confirms some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong,” he added.

The GSMA stated that it is going to implement high-level of security protocol to safeguard the visitors. Keeping the same in view, all travellers from the Hubei province—whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the epidemic, will not be permitted access to the event

“All travellers who have been in China will need to demonstrate proof they have been outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate),” said the new guidelines issued by the MWC organizing body.

The organisers will also implement mandatory temperature screening and attendees will need to self-certify they have not been in contact with anyone infected.

“The disinfectant around the site will be done or priority and there will be “no handshake policy,” the statement added.

Around 5-6,000 people (5-6%) from China attend the mobile show each year.

Although no major Chinese smartphone maker has yet announced its exit, the situation is grim and changing by the day as the virus has impacted supply chains and disrupted tech companies’ 2020 plans.

There is also a possibility that some of the smartphone launch events get postponed or cancelled.

