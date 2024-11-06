Mahindra Last Mile Mobility sells over 2 lakh commercial EVs to date

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said it has sold over 2 lakh commercial electric vehicles (EVs) to date.

More than 1 lakh EVs were sold by Mahindra in the last 17 months, supported by the launch of new technologically advanced products like Treo Plus, e-Alfa Plus and Mahindra ZEO.

Mahindra holds a 41.2 per cent market share, as per SIAM data, across the L5 EV category.

“Our collaborative, agile and bold efforts have helped reimagine the last mile ecosystem with reliable products and integrated solutions. Reaching the milestone of 200,000 electric vehicles reflects our dedication to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of urban logistics,” said Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

MLMML’s lineup includes Mahindra Treo range, e-Alfa range and Zor Grand three-wheelers. The company recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of Mahindra ZEO – an electric four-wheeler small commercial vehicle.

MLMML has made significant strides in electrifying the three-wheeler L5 segment, which has an overall 21.7 per cent penetration in FY25 (year-to-date) in this category, as per Vahan data.

To meet the increasing demand, production at MLMML’s world-class manufacturing plants in Bengaluru, Haridwar and Zaheerabad has also been substantially increased, said the company.

The company also introduced a new loyalty programme where those who buy a new MLMML vehicle will get Rs 20 lakh driver accidental insurance cover, along with career counselling for customers’ kids, business/finance counselling and more.

Meanwhile, the total EV registrations reached 1.59 lakh units in India in September — up from 1.29 lakh units in the same month last year.

For the first half of the current fiscal (FY25), total EV registrations across all segments rose to 8.93 lakh units compared with 7.45 lakh units in the same period last year.

To boost the EV adoption, the government has launched the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme that has a financial outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years.