Mahindra to redevelop two societies in Mumbai’s posh Lokhandwala Complex

Mahindra Group’s real estate arm, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MLDL), has been appointed as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of two residential societies in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a project value of approximately Rs 1,200 crore, according to an exchange filing

The company will redevelop two residential societies in the posh Lokhandwala Complex under the Maharashtra state’s cluster development scheme.

The redevelopment site is strategically located 15 minutes from the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link, providing excellent connectivity to other parts of the city, the company said.

“This strategic milestone significantly fortifies our presence in Mumbai’s western suburbs, a pivotal market for our growth ambitions. We are most excited to leverage our expertise to create an exceptional living experience,” Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd CEO Amit Sinha said.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. brings the Mahindra Group’s philosophy of ‘Rise’ to India’s real estate and infrastructure industry through thriving residential communities and enabling business ecosystems.

The company’s development footprint spans 39.44 million square feet of saleable area of completed, ongoing, and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities, besides a gross area of over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development or management at its integrated developments as well as industrial clusters across four cities.